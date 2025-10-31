Zoom to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 on Monday, November 24, 2025, after the market closes.

A live Zoom Webinar of the event can be accessed at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET through Zoom’s investor relations website at https://investors.zoom.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Zoom

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) provides the AI-first, open work platform built for human connection and purposefully designed to move conversations to completion. From entrepreneurs to global enterprises, customers choose Zoom to seamlessly collaborate, communicate, and drive outcomes across meetings, chat, phone, contact center, events, and more — all with the built-in assistance of Zoom AI Companion. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, visit zoom.com.

Public Relations

Colleen Rodriguez

Head of Global PR for Zoom

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Charles Eveslage

Head of Investor Relations for Zoom

[email protected]

