Zipline’s Drone Deliveries Dramatically Reduce Maternal Deaths in Ghana

Accra: A newly published study has highlighted the transformative impact of Zipline’s drone delivery system on healthcare in Ghana. The study, titled ‘A mixed method impact assessment of the use of aerial logistics to improve maternal health and emergencies outcomes in the Ashanti Region of Ghana,’ was conducted in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to Ghana News Agency, the study analysed healthcare data from 191 health facilities in the Ashanti Region, including hospitals, health centres, and Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds, between 2017 and 2022. The findings reveal a direct link between reliable medical supply availability and improved health system utilisation, leading to a 56.4 per cent reduction in maternal deaths at facilities served by Zipline compared to facilities not served by Zipline.

By ensuring consistent access to critical medicines and supplies, Zipline’s drone deliveries encouraged more expectant mothers to seek antenatal care and deliver in health facilities under skilled supervision. Using a mixed-method approach, GHS and Zipline researchers assessed how drone logistics affect maternal health outcomes, examining changes in healthcare providers’ and patients’ satisfaction, perceived quality of care, and overall experiences with drone logistics.

They found that faster, more reliable treatment fostered greater confidence in the health system, driving a 19.9 per cent increase in antenatal visits and a 25 per cent rise in facility-based deliveries. Simply put, more births now occur under skilled care, reducing complications and improving survival rates. This surge in facility-based childbirths and timely emergency interventions contributed to the significant reduction in maternal mortality observed.

The study also found that the availability of critical medications including blood products, oxytocin, and anti-snake venom improved significantly, reducing stockouts that previously led to unnecessary referrals and delays in emergency care. Before Zipline’s intervention, healthcare facilities in the Ashanti Region faced frequent shortages of essential medicines, delaying emergency treatments and increasing maternal and neonatal complications.

By ensuring that medical supplies were consistently stocked, Zipline’s drone delivery system played a crucial role in addressing these persistent challenges. Both patients and healthcare providers reported significant improvements in healthcare delivery. With better access to essential medicines and supplies, facilities could treat more patients effectively, reducing unnecessary referrals and improving overall care efficiency.

Healthcare providers noted that faster, more reliable treatment strengthened emergency response capacity, particularly for obstetric and neonatal cases, and increased patient trust in the system. As a result, more people sought care earlier, reducing complications and the need for urgent hospital transfers. Additionally, reduced transportation costs and time savings for healthcare workers contributed to overall cost efficiencies within the health system.

Ghana’s strategic approach to healthcare logistics has reinforced the resilience of its health supply chains. By integrating drone-enabled medical deliveries nationwide, the government has ensured that critical medicines reach hospitals, health centres, and CHPS compounds within minutes, preventing stockouts, improving health outcomes, and increasing patient confidence in the health system. The study’s findings highlight the country’s commitment to leveraging technology to bridge gaps in healthcare access, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

Mrs Susana Nkrumah, Ghana Health Service (GHS) District Director of Health Services for Sekyere Central, said, “These results demonstrate Ghana’s commitment to enhancing healthcare access and delivery through technology and innovation. By collaborating with partners like Zipline, we are ensuring that all Ghanaians, regardless of their location, receive timely medical assistance.”

The study’s release comes as global supply chain disruptions raise concerns about the availability of essential medical commodities and whether African governments can effectively navigate these challenges. Ghana’s proactive investment in logistics infrastructure, including its partnership with Zipline, has proven to be a strategic decision helping to mitigate disruptions, maintain reliable access to medical supplies, and strengthen public confidence in the healthcare system.

“The ability to move medical supplies efficiently has never been more important,” said Daniel Kwaku Merki, Head of Zipline Ghana. “By ensuring essential medicines reach healthcare facilities on time, Zipline continues to support the government in strengthening public confidence in the health system. This ensures citizens trust their access to life-saving preventative care and treatments, despite global supply chain challenges.”

Zipline was established to create the first logistics system that serves all humans equally. The company designs, manufactures, and operates the world’s largest autonomous logistics system, which is used daily by businesses, governments, and consumers. Zipline’s fully electric and autonomous drones reduce delivery emissions by up to 97 per cent compared to gas-powered vehicles. To date, Zipline has flown more than 100 million autonomous kilometres and delivered millions of items, including over 20 million vaccine doses.