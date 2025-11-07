Zambia’s Economic Growth Fails to Alleviate Widespread Poverty

Lusaka: Despite Zambia’s relatively higher GDP per capita, a staggering 70.7% of its population lived on less than $3 a day in 2022, highlighting a significant disconnect between economic growth and poverty reduction. This issue, as detailed in the recent Zambia Poverty and Equity Assessment, underscores the persistent and entrenched nature of poverty within the country, driven primarily by structural factors.

According to World Bank, the majority of Zambia’s impoverished population—80%—reside in rural areas. In these regions, more than three out of four households struggle below the poverty line, mainly due to their reliance on small-scale agriculture, which keeps them at subsistence levels. However, the assessment notes that not all rural areas have experienced a rise in poverty, suggesting that agriculture can still provide pathways out of poverty under favorable conditions.

In contrast, urban poverty in Zambia presents a different scenario. Disparities are evident between Lusaka and other urban centers, with the higher incidence of poverty observed in 2022 being structural rather than temporary. This indicates that urban poverty issues may require tailored solutions distinct from those applicable to rural areas.