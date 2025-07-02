Youth Elevate Foundation’s High School Drive Leaves a Mark on the Future



Accra: The Youth Elevate Foundation together with its partners has concluded the 2025 edition of its High School Drive. The event brought personal development, mentorship, and career discovery to four of Ghana’s leading all-girls senior high schools.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event was made possible through partnerships with the Virtual Career Office, the Ghana EdTech Alliance, Networking for Hope, and Young and Vibe. A statement issued in Accra highlighted that the initiative traveled from Krobo Girls, Presbyterian SHS in the Eastern Region to Yaa Asantewaa Girls SHS in Kumasi. It then continued to Mfantsiman Girls SHS in the Central Region, and concluded at St. Mary’s Girls SHS in Accra. The Drive combined learning with high energy, featuring music, a live DJ, talent showcases, and engaging sessions designed to demonstrate that learning can occur in vibrant, relevant spaces that reflect students’ worlds.





The initiative was led by three headline speakers. Mr. Kwame Nyatuame, a personal branding coach from the Ghana EdTech Alliance, offered insights on identity and presence in the digital age. Madam Akua Ampah from the Virtual Career Office led sessions on career pathways, helping students explore futures that align with their abilities, passions, and purposes. ‘These are real problems young people face every day being solved. With each session, question, and school stop, I feel even more fulfilled that I get to do this with the Youth Elevate Foundation,’ Madam Ampah added.





Madam Adelaide Borley Bortier, the visually impaired singer and speaker known as the Seer, spoke on gifts and talents, creating a deep emotional connection across every hall. She expressed, ‘The impact is more than I imagined or expected and I am literally making an impact in the lives of young people through this programme.’ She added her enthusiasm about being part of the initiative and her willingness to participate in future editions.





The statement noted that one of the most talked-about moments at each stop was the ‘Big Surprise,’ a thrilling closing activity where hidden vouchers were placed beneath random seats. ‘As students searched excitedly, the energy in the room erupted. Winners walked away with cash, school hampers, and branded souvenirs and it was not just fun, it was unforgettable,’ it added. The Youth Elevate Foundation, known for its creative and practical approach to youth development, has consistently championed the mantra ‘Elevate. Empower. Solve.’





Through storytelling, interactive coaching, and deeply relatable programming, the Foundation continues to help young people build confidence, purpose, and vision. Looking to the future, the Foundation plans to expand the experience, incorporating health talks, STEM and digital skills sessions, medical screenings, and more ways to meet the diverse needs of today’s students.

