Work to Begin on Major Roads in Adaklu District Next Week



Adaklu: Mr. Jerry Yao Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive (DCE), has disclosed that work will soon commence on some major roads in the district. “Hopefully, Rolider, the contractor, will be on site next week,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Adaklu District Child Protection Committee at Adaklu Waya.





According to Ghana News Agency, the newly inaugurated 19-member Committee, chaired by Mr. Sylvanus Plaha, the District Coordinating Director, includes representatives from the Assembly, Social Welfare, Security Services, Judicial Service, subvented organisations, and the media. Mr. Ameko stated that the Adaklu Tsriefe-Adaklu Abuadi-Adaklu Waya road, as well as the Adaklu Waya-Adaklu Torda road, have been earmarked for construction.





Mr. Ameko assured that “work will definitely resume on all stalled road projects in the district,” while appealing to residents to exercise restraint as the government works to deliver on its promises. Additionally, Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister of Roads and Highways, during a recent thank-you tour of the district, announced that all major roads in Adaklu would be constructed. He mentioned that the Ho Mirage-Adaklu Kodzobi road would be asphalted, and the Adaklu Abuadi-Adaklu Kordiabe road would also be constructed.

