Work Life Directly Influences Health Status in Retirement: CDA Consult Findings



Accra: The Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) has revealed that the impact of one’s working life significantly influences health status, particularly during retirement. Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, has urged employers to implement strategic and periodic health evaluations for employees to maintain a healthy workforce, minimize work-related risks, and foster a healthier workplace environment.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ameyibor emphasized the correlation between poor working conditions, such as the use of outdated equipment, inadequate seating, and work pressure, and the eventual development of health issues in retirement. The CDA Consult’s weekly health information platform aims to educate individuals on health-related matters, thereby influencing healthier personal choices through enhanced health literacy.





Mr. Ameyibor highlighted a recent study underscoring the significant effects of professional life on retirement health status, stressing the need to prioritize health and well-being while actively employed. The study indicated that factors such as stress, extended working hours, and poor work-life balance could lead to various health problems. He appealed to both employers and employees to actively reduce workplace health risks, cautioning that current actions may affect future health at a time when financial resources may be limited.





Mrs. Beatrice Kayi Gbesemete, a Health and Wellness Expert at CDA Consult, reiterated the need for employees to prioritize health by adopting healthier lifestyles. She noted the rising burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Ghana, such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, largely attributed to lifestyle choices. Mrs. Gbesemete, also a Sapphire Director at LivePure, emphasized the importance of shifting towards healthier habits to mitigate these health issues.





She advocated for positive lifestyle changes, including a balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, and vegetables, which can help prevent chronic diseases. Regular exercise, such as walking or jogging, was recommended to enhance overall health and well-being. Additionally, stress-reducing activities were encouraged, as these can lead to numerous benefits, including reduced risk of chronic diseases and improved energy levels, particularly in retirement.





Ms. Jennifer Nelson, a Preventive and Occupational Health Management Expert with CDA Consult, noted that chronic conditions like diabetes and cardiovascular diseases are sometimes linked to risky workplace behaviors. She pointed out that mental health issues often stem from anxiety, depression, and burnout, while physical health problems may include musculoskeletal disorders and obesity.





To counteract the adverse effects of work life on health, Ms. Nelson emphasized the importance of balancing work with healthy living by engaging in regular exercise, healthy eating, and stress management. As the Executive Director of Lifeline Haven Company Limited, she also advocated for setting boundaries between work and personal life to reduce stress and prevent overburdening.





In conclusion, Ms. Nelson advised workers to make time for activities that enhance physical, emotional, and psychological well-being. She stressed the importance of being mindful of workload to maintain a healthy work-life balance, encouraging regular breaks, vacations, and face-to-face interactions with friends to recharge and reduce stress.

