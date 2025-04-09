Without Sacrifice, Desired Development of Ghana Will Be a Mirage – Rev. Buamah



Accra: Reverend Richard Buamah, Acting Synod Clerk of the Ho East Presbytery of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, emphasized that without sacrifice, the desired transformation and development of Ghana would remain a mirage. He made this statement during a sermon themed ‘Building a new nation in Christ,’ urging Ghanaians, particularly Christians, to integrate worship and sacrifice into their daily lives.

According to Ghana News Agency, Rev. Buamah, who also serves as the Klefe district Pastor of the Church, highlighted that Ghana, like many other nations, faces challenges such as social injustices, corruption, and divisions. However, he asserted that by letting go of past failures and focusing on Christ, citizens could transform the country into one characterized by righteousness and justice.

Rev. Buamah expressed concern that many Christians today are reluctant to engage in sacrificial giving of their time, resources, and energy. He reminded them that embracing the new things of God requires maki

ng the necessary sacrifices as members of God’s new nation. He stated, “Building a new nation in Christ requires people who are committed to pressing forward spiritually, morally, and socially.”

The Acting Synod Clerk further stated that a nation could not be transformed solely by policies but by individuals who know God, fear Him, and walk with Him. He urged Christians to allow the Spirit and love of God to renew their hearts, warning that “independence without Christ is slavery.”

Rev. Buamah encouraged Christians to abandon old habits such as divisions and burdens that bind them to worldly concerns. He emphasized that their passion and national vision should be to emulate Christ, showing care for the poor, the vulnerable, and the broken-hearted. Additionally, he urged them to shift from greed and selfishness to love and compassion.