Weather bit cloudy, highs down



Tunis: The weather Tuesday is temporarily cloudy in the north and sunny to a bit cloudy in the south.

The wind is blowing north in the north and midland and east in the south, relatively strong to temporarily strong near coasts and on heights and moderate to relatively strong elsewhere.

The sea is very choppy to rough in the gulf of Gabes.

Highs are ranging between 28°C and 35°C in the north, on heights, south-east and Sahel region, and between 35°C and 39°C elsewhere, reaching 41°C in the south-west and the far south.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse