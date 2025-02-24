Volta Regional Security Council Shuts Down Sokode Sec-Tech School After Clashes with Community



According to Ghana News Agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, the decision to close the school was based on a recommendation from the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) after a misunderstanding between students and community members escalated into violence. Military and police forces were swiftly deployed to manage the situation and prevent further injuries or loss of life.





Mr. Gunu emphasized that the closure is temporary and would not significantly impact academic schedules as the school year is nearing its end. He stressed the importance of restoring calm through dialogue, adopting a ‘father and son’ approach to fully heal the environment for effective teaching and learning.





The community was encouraged by Mr. Gunu to regard the school as their own and ensure its protection. Arrangements were made for buses to transport students to their homes, and injured individuals are receiving medical care at local health facilities.





Eyewitnesses interviewed by the Ghana News Agency revealed that the conflict originated from an alleged ‘smoking gang’ within the school, which retaliated against seniors who punished them for breaking school rules. The gang sought assistance from external members, leading to a confrontation at a food joint outside the school, resulting in injuries on both sides over the weekend.





The Minister, along with REGSEC members, visited the injured at various hospitals, offering their wishes for a speedy recovery. The school remains under heavy security protection.

