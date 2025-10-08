Volta Regional Minister Secures Furniture for Kindergarten Pupils in Akatsi South



Akatsi south: Mr. James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, has successfully lobbied for chairs and tables for Kindergarten (KG) pupils at the Avangor EP basic school in Adeheta, located in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region. Previously, the pupils had been studying on the bare floor of their classroom, a situation that also affected the teachers who lacked necessary furniture to deliver quality education effectively.

According to Ghana News Agency, the supply of furniture to the school was facilitated by ‘Pencils of Promise,’ a Non-Governmental Organisation. This intervention came after Mr. Samuel Abelorbu, the Assembly Member for the area, appealed to the Regional Minister to address the challenging conditions faced by both pupils and teachers.

At a brief handing-over ceremony, led by Mr. Daniel Dagba, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Abelorbu expressed gratitude to the Regional Minister for responding to their plea. He also appreciated the swift response from partners who co

ntributed to improving education in the area.

Mr. Paul Atsu Ocloo, the newly appointed headteacher of the school, highlighted the need for additional support in providing staff with furniture to enhance their service delivery. Mr. Dagba assured school authorities of the government’s commitment under the Resetting Ghana Agenda. In total, fourteen wooden chairs and ten tables have been provided to the school.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, announced upcoming interventions aimed at boosting educational infrastructure in the constituency this year. Additionally, Mr. Wise Horgli, the Chief Executive Officer of Westport Petroleum, revealed that his company had constructed a 3-Unit Junior High School block with office and toilet facilities for the school and pledged continued support for educational growth.