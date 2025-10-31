Volta Regional Minister Pledges Overhaul of Adidome Market



Adidome: Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, has announced plans to rehabilitate the Adidome Market to improve trading and sanitation for traders and consumers in the Central Tongu District. The intervention will include the construction of additional market sheds, a hygienic washroom facility, and an improved drainage system to address persistent flooding during rainfall.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Gunu disclosed that the Adidome Government Hospital would undergo infrastructural upgrades, while long-standing water supply challenges at Adidome Senior High School would be resolved through the clearance of outstanding water debts to ensure uninterrupted access. The Minister made the announcement during the Mini Hogbetsotso Festival celebrated by the Anlo community in Adidome.





The announcement came after recent concerns about the deteriorating state of the market raised by Mr Guggisberg Fiagbenu, the Assembly Member of the Adidome Central Electoral Area. He noted that traders were often compelled to sell under harsh weather conditions due to inadequate sheds, with some existing ones leaking. He also highlighted the absence of proper drainage, which results in flooding whenever it rains.





Market women demanded accountability regarding the daily tolls collected by the Assembly, calling for improved infrastructure in return. Mr Gunu assured that the issues raised would be given priority, adding that rehabilitation of the market was important for supporting local economic activity and improving livelihoods.





Following the Minister’s assurance, Mr Fiagbenu commended the government for responding to the concerns of residents, saying the pledge brings relief and renewed hope to traders and the wider community. “We are grateful that the plight of our market women has been acknowledged at the highest level. We look forward to the swift commencement of the rehabilitation works so that trading activities can take place in a more dignified and safer environment,” he said.





Some market women who spoke to the GNA expressed joy and anticipation over the announcement. “This news brings us a lot of relief. We have suffered in the sun and rain for many years. We are happy the Minister has listened, and we pray the work starts soon.”

