Volta Regional Methodist Education Unit hosts maiden headteachers conference



The Volta Regional Methodist Education Unit has hosted a two-day maiden conference for headteachers of Methodist schools in Juapong in the Volta Region.

It was held on the theme: ‘School Leadership: Emerging Trends and Challenges.’

The conference attracted a host of distinguished guests, including, Rt. Rev. Francis Kojo Ennuson, General Manager, Methodist Schools, Ghana, Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, Rt. Rev. Matthew Zikpi, Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ho Diocese.

Others were Divine Osborn Fenu, District Chief Executive, North Tongu and other Regional Managers of Education Units.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, who was represented by Mr Divine Osborn Fenu, District Chief Executive, North Tongu, asked headteachers to adopt inclusive and community-focused leadership while addressing technological and mental health challenges.

He acknowledged the challenge of inadequate school infrastructure and promised government’s continued support towards improving the situation.

He further highlighted t

he need for strong partnerships to achieve the shared educational objectives.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament, North Tongu, also had a speech delivered on his behalf.

He commended the headteachers for their dedication to duty, urging them to continue to be innovative and resilient in the face of challenges.

He stressed the crucial role school leadership played in addressing trends and challenges in education and encouraged headteachers to build strong ties with stakeholders to address those challenges .

Mr Francis Yao Agbemadi, Volta Regional Director of Education, praised the impact the values Methodist education had had on students over the years.

He urged the Unit to balance new practices (technology) with Methodist values to make education more impactful.

The Very Rev. Francis Kojo Ennuson, General Manager, Methodist Schools, Ghana, said education was crucial for development and that educators should not only focus on academics but also foster community transformation.

Mr Ennuson e

mphasised the role of headteachers as visionaries, advocating innovative approaches and effective monitoring systems to ensure quality education for all students.

He also highlighted the importance of involving parents in the educational process and urged Methodist schools to exemplify excellence, service, and morality, creating environments of growth and transformation.

The Rev. Dr Nelson Tsakpornu, who delivered the keynote address, said there were varieties of school leadership theories, and that the choice one made had a direct correlation on academic performance.

He noted that in Ghanaian schools, the most commonly practiced leadership style was autocracy where headteachers often had absolute authority, making decisions without consulting teachers or other stakeholders, which led to poor academic performances.

He proposed that schools should adopt the Aristotelian principles of leadership to better support student performance, foster a more engaging, effective, and student-centred learning environmen

t in schools

The conference elected a five-member executive for the next three years.

It has Mr Christian Youngs, Chairman, Mr Addor Dickson, Vice Chairman, Ms Jennifer Eshun, Secretary, Ms Prudence Semmakor, Financial Secretary, and Mr Fridoline Azilagbetor, Organizer.

Source: Ghana News Agency