Volta Region Sets Ambitious Goal to Plant 300,000 Tree Seedlings in Environmental Initiative



Volta Region: The Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), in collaboration with partners including the Forestry Commission, has announced a target to plant 300,000 tree seedlings across the region. This effort is part of the broader ‘Tree for Life Restoration Initiative,’ a nationwide campaign aimed at countering environmental degradation and fostering sustainability for future generations.

According to Ghana News Agency, the initiative was highlighted during the 2025 edition by Mr. Augustus Awitty, Chief Director of the VRCC. The campaign is themed ‘Restoring Degraded Landscapes, Planting 30 million Trees Across the Country.’ Mr. Awitty underscored the importance of this campaign, emphasizing that tree planting is a means to restore ecosystems and bolster community health and resilience.

Mr. Awitty addressed the urgent need to tackle land degradation, citing its impact on Ghana’s food systems, water security, weather patterns, and economic stability. He called for collective action to address this cris

is. The initiative in the Volta Region is part of a larger national target, with a focus on transforming the landscape rather than serving as an annual ritual.

In his appeal, Mr. Awitty urged traditional leaders, government agencies, schools, civil society groups, and development partners to engage actively in not only planting trees but also ensuring their growth and protection. He expressed concern over the detrimental effects of bushfires, particularly in the Ho Municipality and Adaklu District, and implored citizens to cease harmful practices such as indiscriminate burning and illegal encroachment on forest reserves.

Highlighting the importance of forest conservation, Mr. Awitty warned against illegal activities threatening national reserves, including the Mole National Park. He called on traditional authorities to responsibly manage their lands and for government departments to incorporate tree planting into their policies.

In his address, Mr. Awitty encouraged students and educators to adopt environm

ental stewardship as a lifelong duty, extending the initiative beyond a single event. He emphasized that the goal is to protect the environment for future generations, not just to plant a tree for today.