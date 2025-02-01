Volta NDC Congratulates Dr. Asiamah on Nomination as BoG Governor



Accra: The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has congratulated Dr. Johnson Asiamah on his nomination by the President as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG).





According to Ghana News Agency, the party emphasized Dr. Asiamah’s extensive expertise in central banking, monetary policy, and financial regulation, highlighting him as a suitable choice for this critical role. This nomination comes at a time when Ghana’s economic recovery and financial stability are of utmost importance.





In a statement signed by the Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kafui Sorkpa Agbleze, the NDC emphasized that Dr. Asiamah’s appointment is a testament to his distinguished career and dedication to Ghana’s financial sector. The statement noted that as a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Asiamah played a key role in shaping monetary policy and ensuring financial stability.





The Volta NDC expressed confidence that under Dr. Asiamah’s leadership, the Bank of Ghana will continue to implement sound policies that foster economic growth, stabilize the cedi, and promote investor confidence. Dr. Asiamah’s appointment is seen as aligning with the party’s vision of strengthening Ghana’s financial institutions and ensuring prudent economic management.





The party encouraged Dr. Asiamah to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, transparency, and accountability in managing the country’s monetary policies for the benefit of all Ghanaians. Additionally, the NDC pledged its support for policies that promote national development and economic progress.





Dr. Johnson Asiamah was nominated following the acceptance of a formal request by the current Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, to proceed on terminal leave ahead of his retirement on March 31, 2025. Dr. Asiamah previously served as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2016 to 2017. His appointment is pending approval by the Council of State.

