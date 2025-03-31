Vice President Opoku-Agyemang Undergoes Medical Treatment



Accra: Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang received medical treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre on Saturday after experiencing a sudden illness following her work on Friday, March 28.

According to Ghana News Agency, a statement from Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, indicated that after medical consultation, Vice President Opoku-Agyemang will be seeking further medical care abroad.

The statement conveyed best wishes for her recovery, stating, “We wish the Vice President a speedy recovery.”