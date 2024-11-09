Venture Capital Trust Fund Hosts Closed-Door Session to Boost SME Investment.



Accra: The Venture Capital Trust Fund (VCTF) has hosted a closed-door session to boost investment in Small and Medium scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the country. The three-day event, which attracted key members of the venture capital and private equity sector, aimed to strengthen Ghana’s investment ecosystem by equipping investment committee members, co-investors, and industry experts with the knowledge and tools needed to support SMEs effectively.

According to Ghana News Agency, ‘We’re committed to building a stronger venture capital ecosystem in Ghana,’ said Percival Ofori Ampomah, General Manager of VCTF. A news release issued by Madam Awuradwoa Adjei, Communications Officer, VCTF, said Mr Ampomah underscored the importance of local funding in sustaining growth, noting that more than 90 percent of managed assets in the industry currently came from foreign sources. ‘Our mission is to empower SMEs, create jobs, and drive economic growth by increasing indigenous participation in venture capital,’ he said.

The

release said the participants were taken through topics such as due diligence, fee structures, risk management, and fund monitoring techniques, each critical to improving investment strategies. It said Industry Expert Godfrey Mwindaare of Gateway Partners shared insights on the evolving venture capital landscape in Ghana, highlighting the need for a diversified approach that aligned with the country’s unique market dynamics. ‘For Ghana’s VC sector to thrive, we need more than just capital; we need local expertise, strategic partnerships, and supportive policies,’ Mwindaare noted.

The participants also engaged in hands-on exercises, including investment decision-making workshops and fund management simulations, designed to strengthen their skills in assessing and managing funds. The release said feedback from the participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many citing the practical relevance of the session and the opportunity to network with peers across the industry. ‘This has been an eye-opener for me,’

said one participant, emphasising the benefits of comparing Ghana’s fund structures with those in more developed markets.

The release said some participants called for expanded training programmes, increased advocacy for local funding initiatives, and standardised reporting practices across the industry. It said the participants were appreciative of the VC/PE asset class as a viable alternative investment vehicle for pension funds and other institutional investors in Ghana.