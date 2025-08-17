VAST-Ghana Urges Government to Tighten Regulations on Tobacco, Alcohol, and Sugar-Sweetened Beverages



Accra: The Vision for Accelerated Sustainable Development (VAST-Ghana), a civil society organisation, has urged the government to reinforce the enforcement of laws regulating tobacco, alcohol, and sugar-sweetened products while addressing existing regulatory loopholes. Mr Labram M. Musah, the Executive Director of VAST-Ghana, emphasized this need in a statement released to mark this year’s International Youth Day.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Musah advocated for the implementation of higher, earmarked taxes as a protective measure for the youth. The statement highlighted that the theme for the celebration, ‘Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,’ aligned with VAST-Ghana’s objectives to empower young people and shield them from health-harming products. The theme underscores the pivotal role of youth in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those aimed at reducing premature mortality from non-communicable diseases and strengthening the prevention of substance abuse.





The statement noted a concerning rise in alcohol consumption among young people, driven by inexpensive, high-alcohol-content products and aggressive marketing tactics. These products are often associated with youth events, embedding them into cultural practices and downplaying the associated risks. The statement further outlined the link between alcohol use and various societal issues, including road accidents, violence, and long-term health problems.





Moreover, the statement addressed the impact of unhealthy diets propelled by sugar-sweetened beverages and ultra-processed foods, which contribute to rising obesity and type 2 diabetes rates in Ghana. These products are widely accessible and heavily advertised, targeting children and young adults. VAST-Ghana expressed concern over the limited access to cessation and rehabilitation programs for tobacco and alcohol addiction, urging the establishment of well-funded, youth-friendly centers nationwide.





Despite existing regulations, these harmful products remain cheap and widely available, often sold to minors through unregulated channels. VAST-Ghana echoed recommendations from the recent African Health Sovereignty Summit, emphasizing the benefits of increasing taxes on harmful products to deter youth initiation and reduce consumption among vulnerable groups.





The organization committed to working with various stakeholders to amplify awareness campaigns exposing the dangers of tobacco, alcohol, and unhealthy diets. It called for evidence-based front-of-pack warning labels to guide consumers and protect them from misleading marketing. The statement stressed the importance of government advocacy, community engagement, and partnerships to combat shisha, vaping, alcohol misuse, and excessive sugar consumption.





VAST-Ghana concluded by emphasizing the need to empower youth as advocates and change-makers, urging them to reject unhealthy products and lead a movement for a healthier, sustainable future. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the health of young people and building a society free from the influence of harmful industries.

