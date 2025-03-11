Upper East Traditional Leaders Vow Support for Regional Minister’s Development Agenda



Accra: Traditional leaders and their subjects in the Upper East Region have pledged unwavering support to Mr. Donatus Atanga Akamugri, the Regional Minister, to work towards turning the fortunes of the people and resetting the region on a path of growth and progress. This commitment was made during the Minister’s courtesy calls on the paramount chiefs as part of his familiarisation tour across various traditional areas since assuming office.





According to Ghana News Agency, at the Sirigu community in the Kassena-Nankana West District, Naba Roland Atogumdeya Akwara III, the Paramount Chief, lauded President John Dramani Mahama for appointing Mr. Akamugri, citing the Minister’s hard work over the years as deserving of the position. Naba Akwara II expressed his support and urged the Minister to focus on urgent projects like the rehabilitation of the Kandiga-Sirigu road and the completion of ongoing culvert projects within the area.





In the Mirigu community, Naba Anthony Abisa Anonsona Atasige III, the Paramount Chief, declared his community’s backing for the Minister, emphasizing that collaboration would yield the needed development for the region. He highlighted challenges such as poor roads and limited electrification, reiterating the community’s longstanding demand for an airport.





Meanwhile, in Paga, Pe Charles Awampaga II, the Paramount Chief, voiced readiness to support the Regional Minister and called for the swift completion of the Agenda 111 hospital in the area. He also stressed the importance of upgrading the Paga Senior High School to boarding status to improve student enrolment and retention.





Mr. Akamugri, the Regional Minister, emphasized that the government’s priority is agriculture to drive food security, create jobs, and enhance economic independence. He assured that agricultural modernization projects, including irrigation and mechanization centers, would be prioritized to support farmers. Additionally, he highlighted that the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP) initiative would be employed to improve the region’s roads, ensuring they are motorable. He reaffirmed his commitment to working in collaboration with traditional leaders to address the pressing needs of their respective areas.

