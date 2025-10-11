Uphold Integrity, Don’t Cut Corners – Acting Chief Justice Tells New Lawyers



Accra: Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has called on newly enrolled lawyers to maintain integrity and resist the temptation to cut corners as they embark on their legal careers. Speaking at the 62nd call to the bar ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre, where 824 lawyers were enrolled, he emphasized the importance of standing upright to restore hope in the nation.





According to Ghana News Agency, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie highlighted that among the new lawyers are four individuals who are visually impaired and physically challenged, underscoring the diversity and inclusivity of the legal profession. He cautioned against the pursuit of quick wealth and reminded the lawyers of their responsibility to be the upholders of hope when other actors in the nation fail.





Justice Baffoe-Bonnie urged the new lawyers to be guided by service and sacrifice, stating that the robe they wear is a garment of duty, not privilege. He emphasized their role as the bearers of the dreams of their families, the hopes of their communities, and the faith of a nation that still believes in justice.





Furthermore, he encouraged the lawyers to advocate for the voiceless, including marginalized groups such as market women and poor children from rural areas. Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stressed that law lives in the hearts of those who believe in its power to improve lives, urging them to let their integrity shine.





Addressing the challenges in legal education, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie acknowledged the backlog of aspiring students, issues of quality, and the need for modernization in the face of technological advancement. He expressed optimism that these challenges should be viewed as opportunities for renewal and emphasized the need for reforms that enhance the purpose of legal education in Ghana.





Justice Baffoe-Bonnie concluded by urging the Ghana School of Law, under the guidance of the General Legal Council and in partnership with stakeholders, to be prepared to embrace this new era of legal education reforms aimed at refining the profession for the 21st century.

