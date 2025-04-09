Unemployed Man Accused of Defrauding Three Over Visa Scams



Accra: An unemployed man, Timothy Binob Mussah, 39, has appeared before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding three individuals of GHC82,000 under the pretext of securing Mongolia visas and tickets. Mussah, charged with three counts of defrauding by false pretences, pleaded not guilty. The court, presided over by Mr. Isaac Addo, granted him bail of GHC100,000 with two sureties. The case was adjourned to May 7, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Jonas Lawer, stated that the first complainant, Godsway Asempa, is an electrician from Taifa. The second complainant, Jangboja Ibamondo, is a trader from Konkomba near Agbogbloshie, while the third complainant, Obed Boadi, is a student residing in Dunkwa in the Central Region. Mussah resides at Adabraka, Accra.





In November 2024, Mussah introduced himself to Asempa through an individual named Ebenezer, claiming to be an agent of Globon Link Consult who could assist with visa acquisition. Mussah informed Asempa about a Mongolia visa offer, and the complainant agreed to the deal. The prosecution said Mussah then demanded and collected GHC35,000 and a passport at his Dzorwulu office.





During the same period, Mussah met Ibamondo, the second complainant, at a programme and introduced himself as a travel agent. He collected GHC30,000 and Ibamondo’s passport for visa processing. Later, Mussah informed Asempa and Ibamondo that their visas were ready and demanded an additional GHC5,000 each for tickets.





The prosecution told the court that Asempa introduced the third complainant to Mussah, who then collected GHC7,000 from him for visa processing. The court heard that Asempa and Ibamondo prepared to travel on January 27, 2025, but failed to receive the promised visas and tickets. When contacted, Mussah gave excuses and failed to deliver. The duo reported the matter to the police, leading to Mussah’s arrest.





During investigations, Mussah returned the complainants’ passports and refunded GHC15,000 of the total amount. The refund was shared among the complainants.

