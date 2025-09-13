UCC Expands Educational Reach with New Dominase Campus



Accra: The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has officially commissioned its Dominase campus in the Ashanti Region for studies, marking another milestone in the university’s efforts to expand access to quality higher education. Funded by the university’s College of Distance Education (CoDE), the facility boasts eleven lecture halls, twenty-seven offices, two libraries, an ICT laboratory, and three science laboratories. Additionally, it includes two residential blocks for students, a market shed, and group study spaces.





According to Ghana News Agency, the campus currently offers a Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology program and will introduce Bachelor of Commerce in Finance, Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting, and Home Economics courses from the next academic year. Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong, the Vice Chancellor of UCC, emphasized the university’s commitment to enhancing access to higher education throughout the country. He described the campus as a symbol of academic excellence and community development.





Prof Boampong recounted the project’s history, which started in 2012 and was initially commissioned in 2016 but faced deterioration over the years due to neglect. In December 2021, the university’s management re-awarded the contract to expand and renovate the facility extensively, despite financial challenges. Major works included replacing the roof structure and rehabilitating electrical systems. The compound and parking areas were also paved, with additional security measures implemented.





The Vice Chancellor urged the Dominase community to maintain and utilize the facility effectively to promote scholarship and development. Prof Anokye Mohammed Adam, Provost of CoDE, highlighted the campus’s accreditation by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and expressed aspirations for future expansion. He acknowledged the support of the Esumaja Traditional Area and called for continued collaboration.





Prof Siaw Frimpong, Director of the Campus, encouraged prospective students to consider the campus, citing its conducive learning environment. Nana Ntim Banahene, Krontihene of the Esumaja Traditional Area, expressed gratitude to UCC and urged them to maintain the quality of education provided in Cape Coast.





The establishment of the Dominase campus is part of a series of projects completed under Prof Boampong’s leadership.

