UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs Receives Credentials from New Zambian Ambassador



United Arab Emirates: H.E. Omar Obaid Alhesan Alshamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received a copy of the credentials of H.E. Nkombo Muuka, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Zambia to the UAE. His Excellency expressed his wishes for the Ambassador’s success in fulfilling his duties and highlighted the UAE’s commitment to strengthening relations with Zambia across all fields.





According to African Press Organization, Ambassador Muuka commended the UAE for its prominent status both regionally and internationally, attributing this to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Zambia is notable for its breadth across various sectors of mutual interest. Both nations are eager to deepen this partnership, aiming to advance shared interests and encourage sustainable development for their respective countries and peoples.

