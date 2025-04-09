Two Remanded Over Robbery and Unlawful Possession of Military Attire



Tarkwa: The Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded two individuals into prison custody for conspiracy to commit crime, robbery, and possession of military uniforms without lawful authority. Benjamin Awal, 29, an illegal miner, and Kwame Mumuni, 31, a farmer, both residents of Wassa Simpa and Mile 7 respectively, were involved in the incident. Their pleas were not taken during the court session.





According to Ghana News Agency, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Samuel Ahiaboc, the prosecutor, informed the court presided over by Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu that the complainants, Abudu Boamah, Naa Evans, and Bernard Tawiah, are illegal miners and a laborer residing in Wangarakrom, Mile 7, and Badukrom in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. On March 27, 2025, at around 1900 hours, the accused persons, donned in military uniforms over their civilian trousers, with Mumuni wearing a face mask, planned a robbery mission.





The prosecution stated that armed with cutlasses and clubs, the accused and an accomplice still at large proceeded to a branch road at Wangarakrom, leading to illegal mining sites, and blocked the road with Awal’s unregistered Suzuki motorbike. When the complainants and their workers arrived, the accused identified themselves as soldiers on a special operation against illegal miners. They demanded GHS 1,000 from each complainant, but when Tawiah and his workers attempted to leave, they threatened to shoot and seized their mobile phones. Fearful, the complainants negotiated, handing over GHS 600, GHS 150, and GHS 500 respectively.





The third complainant, lacking cash, called his boss, who transferred money to his mobile account, which he then sent to Awal’s account before their phones were returned and they were allowed to leave. After collecting GHS 1,250, the accused left the scene and went to Mumuni’s residence to change attire.





ASP Ahiaboc detailed that the complainants informed Mile 7 residents of their ordeal. The youth mobilized, blocked the road, and captured Awal and Mumuni, though the third accomplice escaped. They were taken to Mumuni’s house, where the military uniforms were retrieved, and handed over to the Tarkwa police with the evidence. An investigation recovered GHS 1,145 from the accused, who were subsequently charged. They are due to return to court on April 23, 2025.

