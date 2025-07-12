Two Arrested Over Unlawful Possession of Arms in Ashanti Region



Kumasi: The Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the Ashanti Regional Police Command has apprehended two individuals for unlawful possession of firearms during an intelligence-led operation. The suspects, Kwadwo Acheampong, 21, and James Antwi Adjei, 24, were taken into custody during a Tuesday morning operation on July 9, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the arrests were part of a targeted operation at known hideouts in Nweneso, Trabuom, and Nkwawie. This operation was detailed in a press release by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Atsu Ahianyo, who heads the Regional Police Command’s Public Affairs Unit.





DSP Ahianyo stated that the operation resulted in the recovery of two pump-action shotguns, one bearing a serial number and the other lacking identification. These firearms are suspected to have been stolen and potentially intended for use in robberies within the Atwima Districts and the Greater Kumasi area.





Currently, the suspects are in police custody and are assisting in ongoing investigations. The firearms have been retained as exhibits to aid in evidential proceedings. Updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

