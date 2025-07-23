Twifo Hemang Lower Denkyira DCE Saves School Lands from Encroachers



Twifo hemang: Mr Patrick Fiable, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Twifo-Hemang-Lower-Denkyira (THLD), has taken decisive action to safeguard the lands of Twifo Hemang Senior High Technical School (HEMSTECH) from encroachment. He has allocated funds specifically for the documentation necessary to secure the school’s property.

According to Ghana News Agency, the DCE has provided GHS10,000.00 to acquire an indenture that will help protect the lands for future expansion projects. This initiative is part of a larger community effort, as the Nananom (Chiefs) of the Twifoman Traditional Area and the school’s authorities have also made significant contributions towards the documentation process.

The commitment to protecting the school’s lands was highlighted during the maiden anniversary celebrations of HEMSTECH, which focused on the theme: ‘Sustaining Quality, Holistic and Purposeful Technical Education, the role of stakeholders.’ Mr Fiable underscored that current encroachment issues pose a threat to the ed

ucational development in the area.

Furthermore, Mr Fiable reiterated the government’s commitment to providing the necessary resources, infrastructure, and policies to enhance Technical and Vocational Education across the country. He assured that the District’s Assembly would continue to support these efforts by providing mono desks and addressing other needs of the school.