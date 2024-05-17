Tunisia-Spain: Sustainable socio-economic programme launched in Médenine and Sfax

A programme called “Sustainable Socio-Economic Opportunities for Women and Young People in the Governorates of Medenine and Sfax,” was launched on Thursday, May 16, at the «South Techno Park» of Médenine.

The «Qima» programme, funded by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), seeks to promote the integration of women and young green entrepreneurs into value chains in Medenine and Sfax, according to the Spanish Cooperation and Research foundation (CIDEAL), which is leading the project with its Tunisian partners.

More particularly, it aims to support stable and sustainable income-generating opportunities by developing innovative agricultural value chains, consolidating professional skills as well as fostering collaboration between public and private actors.

«The priority value chains selected in Medenine and Sfax, as part of the programme will offer real opportunities to 855 Tunisian women and young people in an effort to encourage entrepreneurship and strengthen the economy a

t local and national levels,» according to the same source.

In Médenine, the fig sector could be promoted through several products: Gharbouz (dried figs found mainly in the south of Tunisia and more specifically in Beni Khedache), Chriha (dried fig), robb (molasses), jam, fig-based pastry products, fig juice…)

It also concerns the beekeeping and glass sectors for the packaging of final products as well as the production of fodder using innovative techniques, hydroponics which will make it possible to develop production in a region facing a shortage of water and high temperatures as well as meet the food needs of the area, particularly in the camel value chain.

The programme is also destined to support the socio-professional integration in economic growth sectors, complementary to value chains. More precisely, it will benefit vulnerable Tunisian women and young people by offering technical assistance, planning entrepreneurial projects and facilitating access to the job market.

In the Governorate of Sfax,

the identified value chain is pepper. This product could be valorized through by-products, including jams and sauces which help preserve the raw material for a long time without losing its nutritional properties.

In the same region, the programme plans to encourage the use of aromatic and medicinal plants to create perfumes, oils and ointments and then export them to international markets.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse