Torgbui Kludzi III Affirmed as Dufia of Gefia by the National House of Chiefs



Accra: The National House of Chiefs has officially removed the name of Torgbui Korbadzi III from its National Register of Chiefs, where he was listed as the ‘Dufia’ (Chief) of Avenor Gefia. This decision follows a unanimous resolution during a Standing Committee Meeting.





According to Ghana News Agency, the decision to expunge Torgbui Korbadzi III from the register was communicated in a letter dated May 7, 2025, signed by Mr. Anthony Yeboah Tabiri, Registrar of the National House. The letter explained that Torgbui Kludzi III had been recognized as the legitimate Dufia of Gefia as far back as 2015 and remains in that position, having neither passed away, abdicated, nor been destooled.





Further corroboration came from the Volta Region House of Chiefs, which confirmed in a letter dated March 12, 2025, and signed by Mr. Muhammed Ikililu, acting Volta Regional Registrar, that Torgbui Kludzi III has been duly registered as Dufia of Gefia since 2015. Torgbui Korbadzi, also known as Michael Paapa Ahiadeke in private life, was enstooled on February 12, 2019, despite Torgbui Kludzi III having held the position since April 15, 2006.





Ghana News Agency’s investigations revealed that the registration process for Torgbui Korbadzi III as Dufia of Gefia was flawed, with no proper investigation conducted by the Research Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs. This lack of due diligence was highlighted as a significant oversight.





Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs, commented on the situation, expressing concern over the increasing trend of dual enstoolments within the same traditional area. He emphasized the need to address this issue urgently, stating that those involved in such schemes used unethical and fraudulent methods, which are both legally and morally unacceptable.





He further detailed that his administration is taking measures to tighten the process of acquiring Chieftaincy Declaration Forms, restricting them to accredited Kingmakers only after thorough background checks. Togbe Tepre Hodo IV warned against the issuance of forms based on false claims and urged legitimate Chiefs and Kingmakers to report any such negative developments.





He also stressed the seriousness of false declarations, labeling them as perjury, and called for legal action against offenders, particularly when a rightful chief is still alive and in place.

