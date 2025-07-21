Tight Security at NPP Annual Delegates Conference



Accra: Heightened security measures have been implemented at the University of Ghana Stadium to ensure safety and order as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) convenes its Annual Delegates Conference.





According to Ghana News Agency, strict access protocols are in effect, with a ‘no accreditation, no entry’ policy resulting in the refusal of entry to several unauthorised individuals. Officers from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service have been deployed to manage traffic flow and facilitate smooth vehicular movement around the venue.





The two-day conference, taking place from 19-20 July 2025 under the theme ‘Rebuilding Together with Our Values,’ has attracted over 5,500 delegates nationwide. The gathering aims to promote Party unity and renewal following its defeat in the 2024 General Election. Delegates will engage in discussions on key reforms and proposed constitutional amendments ahead of upcoming internal elections, as the NPP seeks to reposition itself for future success at the polls.

