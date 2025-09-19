Three Million Euros EU-Funded TCSPP Concludes with Significant Impacts in Sekondi-Takoradi



Sekondi-takoradi: Mr Frederick F. Faidoo, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), has hailed the impacts of the Twin-Cities in Sustainable Partnership Project (TCSPP) for transforming lives in the Metropolis over the past three years. He highlighted the project’s contributions to urban governance, climate resilience, and sustainable livelihoods during the results dissemination and closure meeting held in Takoradi.





According to Ghana News Agency, the TCSPP was a three-year initiative funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) in partnership with Palermo Municipality in Italy, Kumasi Technical University’s Centre for Social Science Research, and other international partners. The project aimed to enhance the STMA’s capacity to tackle urban management, climate change, unemployment, and poverty challenges.





Mr Faidoo noted that the project facilitated the establishment of 14 social enterprises through grants and mentorship in urban agriculture and climate-related fields. Additionally, 52 artists were recapitalised to produce artworks for international cultural festivals in Sekondi-Takoradi and Palermo in 2024.





One of the TCSPP’s significant achievements was increasing the STMA’s Internally Generated Funds (IGF) from 1.67% in 2021 to 18.29% in 2024, greatly enhancing local financial autonomy. The project also supported 234 female-headed households through urban agriculture and sanitation interventions, improving their living standards.





Mr Faidoo emphasized the project’s focus on expanding toilet access in vulnerable communities. A total of 51 unemployed youth, three prison officers, and eight inmates were trained in bio-digester toilet construction, resulting in the construction of 500 household toilets for vulnerable populations. This initiative significantly reduced open defecation, particularly in coastal areas, while also creating skilled job opportunities and aiding social reintegration.





The TCSPP invested in climate-smart policies, planting over 10,800 trees with survival rates exceeding 80%. It facilitated the creation of 12 green social enterprises, generating 460 jobs and income opportunities in urban agriculture, plastic recycling, eco-friendly fish processing, and bio-digester technologies.





Mr Faidoo highlighted the project’s impact on women and youth through a practical green skills training programme, benefiting 6,919 students from hands-on climate education. He urged stakeholders to continue supporting the Assembly to sustain these gains and expand job opportunities for vulnerable groups.





Madam Silvia Severi, Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Ghana, stated that the EU’s three-million-euro investment in the TCSPP was an investment in people, communities, and Sekondi-Takoradi’s future. She emphasized that the project not only transformed lives but also fostered solidarity between Europe and Ghana, demonstrating that shared commitment leads to lasting change.

