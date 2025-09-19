Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro Diagnosed with Skin Cancer



Bras­lia: Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, sentenced to 27 years in prison for an attempted coup, has been diagnosed with skin cancer. Two skin lesions removed during surgery on Sunday were found to be cancerous, and will now require regular medical monitoring, according to his doctor, Claudio Birolini.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Birolini stated, ‘It is neither the mildest nor the most aggressive form, but it is still a form of skin cancer.’ Bolsonaro was hospitalized on Tuesday due to nausea, dizziness, and low blood pressure, spending one night in the hospital. During the examination, traces of a recent pneumonia were also detected.





The 70-year-old former president has required medical treatment multiple times recently due to the long-term effects of a knife attack during his 2018 election campaign. Currently, Bolsonaro is under house arrest.

