Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Moves Head Office to Republic Court Building



Accra: Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, a leading financial institution, has announced the relocation of its head office from Ebankese, No. 35 Sixth Avenue, North Ridge, Accra, to No. 5, Block 3, Section 28, Independence Avenue, Accra, Republic Court building. The new head office is strategically situated on Independence Avenue, directly opposite AU Square, within the Republic Court.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement from the Communications Department of the bank highlighted that the relocation is a key component of Republic Bank’s five-year strategic plan. This move aims to enhance operational excellence, expand market presence, and deliver superior banking experiences.





The statement emphasized that the relocation to the Republic Court flagship building positions the bank in a prime location. This strategic position aims to better serve customers, strengthen community engagement, and contribute to Ghana’s economic growth through innovative financial services.





Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, stated, “The relocation to the Republic Court flagship building on Independence Avenue is a pivotal step in our five-year strategic plan. This prime location in Accra’s financial district reflects our vision for growth and our commitment to delivering exceptional banking experiences. We assure our customers that this move will enhance our services without affecting their relationship with us.”





The statement also noted that Republic Bank had carefully planned the relocation to ensure a seamless transition with no disruption to services. Customers can continue to access all banking services without any changes, whether through the bank’s advanced digital platforms, such as the Republic Mobile Ghana app and Republic Online, or at the Republic Court flagship branch and other locations nationwide.

