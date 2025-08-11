Thirty Netherlands Volunteers Join AFCCSD to Plant Trees in Ghana



Accra: Some 30 volunteers from the Netherlands have joined the African Foundation for Climate Change and Sustainable Development (AFCCSD) to plant trees, aiming to protect the future of the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Francis Ahorve, the Executive Director of AFCCSD, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm in a release, highlighting the cooperation between the Dutch volunteers and the local team. He stated, “30 dedicated volunteers from the Netherlands work side by side with our local team, their hands deep in Ghana’s soil, planting hope for our shared future-this is exactly why we do this work.”





Mr. Ahorve emphasized that climate change issues transcend borders and so should the response to them. He noted that each seedling planted represented more than just a tree; it was a symbol of international solidarity. “It’s a testament to what we can achieve when we unite for our planet’s future, and a promise to the next generation that we refuse to give up,” he added.





He also extended his appreciation to the Dutch partners and the community in New Ningo Prampram for their efforts in taking grassroots climate action and contributing to building a sustainable future.

