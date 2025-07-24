The CMA: Compensation for Investors Affected by Violations Committed in the Shares of “Watani Iron Steel Co.”

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announces the completion of compensation for investors affected by the violations committed in the shares of Watani Iron Steel Co., which occurred before and after the company’s direct listing on the Parallel Market (Nomu). These violations were committed by five individuals convicted under the decision issued by the Appeal Committee for Resolution of Securities Disputes (ACRSD), published on the websites of the CMA and the GS-CRSD on April 4, 2024. The decision, resulting from the penal lawsuit filed by the Public Prosecution and referred by the Capital Market Authority, obligated them to pay SAR 41.4 million in illegal gains resulting from these violations.

The compensations were deposited into the accounts of the affected investors through the Compensation Fund, which was established pursuant to a resolution of the CMA’s Board to compensate affected parties in accordance with the distribution plan approved by the CRSD. This facilitates the compensation process and ensures that entitlements are delivered to their rightful owners with minimal effort.

Since the publication of the ACRSD’s decision, the CMA has worked on assessing the appropriateness of activating Article (59) of the Capital Market Law, which grants the CMA the power to organize compensation procedures for individuals affected by violations and to establish dedicated compensation funds sourced from illegally obtained gains. Compensation for affected individuals is carried out in accordance with a distribution plan approved by the Committee. This led to the establishment of this fund to compensate eligible parties under a distribution plan approved by a decision of the CRSD, in line with the rules, procedures, and legal provisions to enhance the efficiency of these funds.

The approved distribution plan was designed in proportion to the scale of the violations committed, the value of the illegal gains realized from those violations, and the extent of harm suffered by investors who traded the company’s shares during the violation period. Compensation amounts for some investors reached more than one million Saudi Riyals, representing the highest compensation approved by the CRSD. In this context, the CMA affirms that the distribution plan approved by the CRSD included all individuals proven to have suffered harm, based on the technical records. This does not preclude the right of any individual who believes they have been harmed but was not included in the distribution plan to file an individual claim with the CRSD to seek compensation.

Compensation funds complement the mechanisms that facilitate compensating investors affected by violations committed in the capital market. They add to the available avenues for compensation, such as individual lawsuits and class actions. The CMA adopts a set of criteria to determine the appropriateness of establishing a compensation fund using illegal obtained gains from violators whenever the facts and circumstances of a case indicate the existence of actual harmed parties and when the CMA deems that creating such a fund would be more effective and practical than other available means of compensation for damages sustained by market participants as a result of violations of the Capital Market Law and its implementing regulations. The CMA clarified that it employs a range of analytical tools to reach a systematic assessment regarding the suitability of establishing a compensation fund based on final decisions issued by the CRSD. This assessment relies on several criteria that help determine the most suitable compensation mechanism, whether through direct compensation via these funds or through class actions to claim compensation. These criteria include aspects related to the execution and collection of illegally obtained gains, the nature and number of violations committed, their impact, and the extent to which the Committees can adopt and practically apply the principle of compensation to all affected parties in the case under review.

The CMA affirms that, in the context of enhancing compensation opportunities, it has carefully studied global best practices applied in capital markets and adopted what aligns with the nature of the Saudi capital market. This contributes to improving the efficiency of compensation mechanisms, strengthening investor confidence in the market, and protecting their rights. These efforts form part of a broader package of strategic initiatives launched by the CMA to advance the development of a more sophisticated and competitive financial ecosystem.

