Terrestar Launches Canada-Wide Hybrid Satellite IoT Service Powered by Mavenir’s Cloud-Native Virtualized RAN and Core

Commercial launch marks a milestone for 3GPP standards-based Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Terrestar Solutions Inc., Canada’s only domestically headquartered and controlled mobile satellite service operator, and Mavenir the software company building AI-by-design mobile networks, today announce the commercial launch of Terrestar’s Hybrid Satellite IoT connectivity service, the first Canadian controlled hybrid satellite–cellular IoT platform built entirely on 3GPP Release 17 standards and designed to integrate seamlessly with existing and future mobile networks, supporting resilient IoT services across Canada’s urban, rural, remote, and northern regions.

The non-terrestrial service is delivered over Terrestar’s Echostar T1 geostationary satellite using licensed S band mobile satellite spectrum and powered by Mavenir’s cloud-native virtualized RAN (vRAN), Converged Packet Core, and advanced network management and analytics solutions, integrated within Terrestar’s broader Hybrid IoT connectivity ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Jacques Leduc, Chief Executive Officer of Terrestar, said: “Terrestar’s Hybrid IoT Service launch represents a transformational moment for satellite connectivity in Canada. By partnering with Mavenir, we are bringing to market the country’s first fully standards-based hybrid satellite–cellular IoT platform, an achievement that underscores Canada’s leadership in open network innovation. Mavenir’s cloud-native vRAN and Core technology enable the seamless interoperability that is essential for delivering resilient IoT services across the whole of Canada. Together, we are proving that open, interoperable architectures can redefine how critical industries connect, operate, and innovate, while laying the foundation for a future of direct to device satellite services for all Canadians.”

Mavenir’s NTN Technology

Terrestar’s Hybrid IoT service leverages Mavenir’s industry leading NTN technology, purpose built to meet the operational and regulatory requirements of mobile network operators worldwide. The solution implemented includes:

vRAN Architecture: Built on 3GPP Release 17 standards, Mavenir’s vRAN provides flexible, intelligent radio access for Terrestar to commercialize IoT capabilities across Canada using the Echostar T1 satellite, over S band MSS spectrum band.

Converged Packet Core: Mavenir's fully containerized, cloud-native Converged Packet Core delivers the complete suite of network functions required for Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) services delivering carrier grade reliability, high availability, and elastic scalability to support commercial traffic.

Network Service Assurance: With full FCAPS visibility provided through Mavenir mCMS and XA Analytics, and operational readiness delivered via Mavenir's Managed Services, the platform ensures robust performance and simplified operations.

Accelerating the Global NTN Roadmap

This commercial launch reinforces Mavenir’s position as a global leader in NTN ready mobile network software and positions Terrestar as a pioneer in standards-based satellite cellular integration. Building on this foundation, Terrestar and Mavenir are actively advancing additional capabilities, including:

Voice and messaging over NTN

5G NR NTN evolution

Expanded direct to device service models

These developments will further align satellite connectivity with mainstream mobile services, enabling operators to extend coverage, improve network resilience, and unlock new revenue streams, anywhere, at any time.

Pardeep Kohli, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mavenir, said: “This deployment is a clear signal to the global operator community that 3GPP‑based NTN is ready for commercial scale. By combining Mavenir’s cloud‑native vRAN and Converged Core with Terrestar’s satellite expertise, we have delivered a fully standards‑compliant, operator‑grade hybrid IoT network. Evolving NTN as a seamless extension of the mobile network, enabling IoT, broadband, voice, messaging, and emergency services wherever terrestrial coverage cannot reach. It is a critical step toward a more resilient, inclusive, and future‑proof global connectivity landscape.”

About Terrestar Solutions Inc.

Terrestar Solutions Inc. is the only Canadian-controlled mobile satellite operator engaged in the race to bring direct-to-device satellite services to smartphones and IoT devices and make anywhere-in-Canada communication a reality. Terrestar is committed to nurturing the ever-evolving, standards-based and open network ecosystem, enabling Mobile Network Operators to deliver ubiquitous communication services. Thanks to the Echostar T1 satellite, its ground network infrastructure and 40 MHz of S-band mobile-satellite spectrum, Terrestar connects Canadians from almost anywhere in the country, even in Canada’s most remote regions, through its Strigo Mobile-Satellite Service (MSS). The Strigo service also supports non-profit and First Nations organizations, a testament to the Company’s powerful sense of responsibility toward the welfare and progress of the communities it serves. For more information, visit Terrestarsolutions.ca or follow them on LinkedIn.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks today with cloud-native, AI-enabled solutions which are green by design, empowering operators to realize the benefits of 5G and achieve intelligent, automated, programmable networks. As the pioneer of Open RAN and a proven industry disruptor, Mavenir’s award-winning solutions are delivering automation and monetization across mobile networks globally, accelerating software network transformation for 300+ Communications Service Providers in over 120+ countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. For more information, please visit www.mavenir.com

