Ten Young Innovators Awarded Grants to Revolutionize Agricultural Technologies



Accra: Ten young innovators have been awarded $7,400 in grants to scale up clean, affordable, time-saving, labor, and energy-saving agricultural technologies for smallholder farmers. They were selected from 30 shortlisted applicants under the United Nations University, Institute for Natural Resources in Africa’s (UNU INRA) Innovate for Clean Agricultural Technologies’ (INFoCAT) initiative, which seeks to harness innovative solutions to support the development of simple technologies to reduce drudgery along the agricultural value chain.





According to Ghana News Agency, the awardees include iSOLAR, developers of a smart solar-powered irrigation system utilizing solar energy for efficient irrigation, Harvest Ease, an organization focused on agricultural mechanization and small harvesters, and Sunify Solar Dry Technology, a startup specializing in grain and seed drying using mobile solar mechanical dryers. Other recipients are SAYeTECH, which produces smart post-harvest agricultural machines, Das Biogas, focused on sustainable energy solutions addressing both waste management and energy needs, and Hormeku-Massis Enterprise, a firm specializing in the production of machines for agricultural produce.





INFoCAT is sponsored by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Canada, and is being implemented in three countries: Ghana, Senegal (in partnership with Enda Energie), and C´te d’Ivoire (in partnership with UNU-INRA Operating Unit). Dr. Ferdinand Tornyie, INFoCAT Project Coordinator, emphasized the importance of mechanization in the growth of the agricultural value chain and the necessity of keeping emissions low to protect the planet during the award ceremony in Accra.





Dr. Tornyie highlighted the significant time women spend on agricultural tasks and stressed the need to empower them through knowledge, funding, and mentorship. Bridging the gender gap in clean technology development and alleviating poverty would contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future. He stated, “Women, especially those in the field of agricultural production and processing, go through many stress challenges. Our aim is to help ameliorate their suffering, fast-track their activities, and empower them economically.”





Professor Chris Gordon, an environmental scientist with a focus on biodiversity and the functioning of coastal, wetland, and freshwater systems, encouraged the awardees to collaborate for greater impact. He emphasized the importance of Africa’s inclusive energy transition to enhance sustainable economic growth, aligning with the global agenda to transition to a low-carbon economy.





Studies show that nearly 50 percent of the agricultural labor force comprises women, who play a crucial role in developing countries’ agricultural and rural economies. However, the lack of access to clean energy remains a persistent challenge for smallholder rural agriculture production, post-harvest activities, and agro-processing, limiting the sector’s potential contribution to economic development and sustainable development goals.





Addressing the clean energy and technology needs of smallholder farmers is essential for achieving a just transition and unlocking their full potential. Supporting small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), particularly women-led clean technology innovators, through technical and financial assistance is vital. This approach promotes innovation and addresses the gender gap in clean technology development.

