General

Ten Young Innovators Awarded Grants to Revolutionize Agricultural Technologies

Web DeskComments Off on Ten Young Innovators Awarded Grants to Revolutionize Agricultural Technologies


Accra: Ten young innovators have been awarded $7,400 in grants to scale up clean, affordable, time-saving, labor, and energy-saving agricultural technologies for smallholder farmers. They were selected from 30 shortlisted applicants under the United Nations University, Institute for Natural Resources in Africa’s (UNU INRA) Innovate for Clean Agricultural Technologies’ (INFoCAT) initiative, which seeks to harness innovative solutions to support the development of simple technologies to reduce drudgery along the agricultural value chain.



According to Ghana News Agency, the awardees include iSOLAR, developers of a smart solar-powered irrigation system utilizing solar energy for efficient irrigation, Harvest Ease, an organization focused on agricultural mechanization and small harvesters, and Sunify Solar Dry Technology, a startup specializing in grain and seed drying using mobile solar mechanical dryers. Other recipients are SAYeTECH, which produces smart post-harvest agricultural machines, Das Biogas, focused on sustainable energy solutions addressing both waste management and energy needs, and Hormeku-Massis Enterprise, a firm specializing in the production of machines for agricultural produce.



INFoCAT is sponsored by the International Development Research Centre (IDRC), Canada, and is being implemented in three countries: Ghana, Senegal (in partnership with Enda Energie), and C´te d’Ivoire (in partnership with UNU-INRA Operating Unit). Dr. Ferdinand Tornyie, INFoCAT Project Coordinator, emphasized the importance of mechanization in the growth of the agricultural value chain and the necessity of keeping emissions low to protect the planet during the award ceremony in Accra.



Dr. Tornyie highlighted the significant time women spend on agricultural tasks and stressed the need to empower them through knowledge, funding, and mentorship. Bridging the gender gap in clean technology development and alleviating poverty would contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future. He stated, “Women, especially those in the field of agricultural production and processing, go through many stress challenges. Our aim is to help ameliorate their suffering, fast-track their activities, and empower them economically.”



Professor Chris Gordon, an environmental scientist with a focus on biodiversity and the functioning of coastal, wetland, and freshwater systems, encouraged the awardees to collaborate for greater impact. He emphasized the importance of Africa’s inclusive energy transition to enhance sustainable economic growth, aligning with the global agenda to transition to a low-carbon economy.



Studies show that nearly 50 percent of the agricultural labor force comprises women, who play a crucial role in developing countries’ agricultural and rural economies. However, the lack of access to clean energy remains a persistent challenge for smallholder rural agriculture production, post-harvest activities, and agro-processing, limiting the sector’s potential contribution to economic development and sustainable development goals.



Addressing the clean energy and technology needs of smallholder farmers is essential for achieving a just transition and unlocking their full potential. Supporting small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), particularly women-led clean technology innovators, through technical and financial assistance is vital. This approach promotes innovation and addresses the gender gap in clean technology development.

Web Desk

Related Articles
General

Ghana Navy graduates nine Special Boat Squadron operatives at Nutekpor

Web Desk

Nine officers from the Ghana Navy have graduated from the Basic Operative Capability Course -Two in the Special Boat Squadron (SBS), an elite special forces unit, at the Nutekpor Naval Base in the Volta Region.The trainees, having gone through 26 week…
General

ECOWAS Court to hold Training Programme for Sierra Leone Lawyers, Law Students

Web Desk

The ECOWAS Court will organize a training programme for lawyers and law students from Sierra Leone on the margins of its 2024 international conference to deepen their knowledge of the Court for improved practice, the President of the Court, Justice E…
General

Ms. List and Nguvu Mining not successful in court application

Web Desk

Ms Angela List, Nguvu Mining and their lawyers have not been successful in their request to the High Court to make an application without notice to Adamus Australia and the lawyer for Adamus Ghana, appointed by the IMC.

In an affidavit filed on Janu…