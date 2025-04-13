Tema Clan Houses Demand Indigene as Metropolitan Chief Executive



Tema: The Tema Clan Houses have expressed strong support for the Tema Traditional Council’s (TTC) request to appoint an indigene as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), emphasizing that such a move will help preserve their cultural traditions.





According to Ghana News Agency, the clan houses, along with local fisherfolks, gathered at the Tema canoe beach wearing red bands and chanting Asafo songs to protest President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to appoint a non-indigene to head the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA). Despite numerous appeals from the TTC, the President’s decision has been labeled as unfair and unjustifiable by the protestors.





To underscore their demand, a cow adorned with a red cloth was tied at the canoe beach, which the clan heads announced would be sacrificed at night between the Chemu shrine and another shrine at the Five Beach. Nii Amarh Ashiboi, the clan head for Ashitey Paapatse We, Awudum, and secretary to the Tema Traditional Clan Heads, stated that they intend to repeat this ritual, as they did when a previous government attempted to oppose their demand.





Nii Ashiboi explained that an indigenous MCE would have a better understanding of local customs, facilitating smoother interactions with the community. He emphasized the significance of the Tema Metropolis as the heart of the area’s traditions, where important shrines and cultural sites are located.





He further argued that while Ashaiman, Kpone, and Tema West also contain their lands, they have not sought indigenous MCEs for these areas. This makes the government’s reluctance to appoint an indigene to the TMA, which holds paramount importance, puzzling to the clan houses.





Nii Ashiboi reminded the government of its legal and traditional obligation to consult the traditional council for such appointments, urging the president to honor his promise made during a visit to the council. He highlighted the political support given to the government, citing the electoral victory margins, yet stressed the importance of appointing a MCE with Tema heritage.

