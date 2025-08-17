Teacher Recalls Quiet Brilliance, Strong Character of Omane Boamah



Koforidua: The tragic death of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Ghana’s Minister of Defence, in a helicopter crash en route to Obuasi, has left a deep void in national leadership and among those who knew him personally. Among the mourners is retired teacher Mr. Sam Gyebi, who taught the late minister during his formative years at Pope John Senior High School and Minor Seminary in Koforidua.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gyebi shared his reflections on Dr. Boamah’s life and career, noting the profound impact he had on those around him. ‘He was an only son, on his mother’s side, and that makes the loss even more painful,’ Mr. Gyebi said in a reflective interview. ‘He was modest, never arrogant, and always lent himself to correction. That’s rare in politics today.’





Dr. Boamah, who was among eight public officials killed while traveling to launch a Responsible Mining Programme, is remembered not only for his political achievements but also for his quiet strength and academic brilliance. Mr. Gyebi first encountered Omane Boamah in 1996, when the young student was enrolled in the final batch of the then Sixth Form system before Ghana transitioned to the Senior Secondary School (SSS) structure.





Though Boamah was a science student, Gyebi taught him logic and literature in English as part of the general paper curriculum. ‘He was brilliant,’ Gyebi recalled. ‘Pope John was known for its strong science programme, and he was part of a rich crop of high-performing students. But what stood out was his humility and his ability to absorb correction.’





Mr. Gyebi described Boamah as ‘educable’ – a term he reserves for students who are not only intelligent but open to learning and personal growth. ‘He didn’t carry himself with pride. He was grounded, and that made him different,’ he stressed.





As a Catholic institution, Pope John instilled strong Christian values in its students, and Dr. Boamah was no exception. ‘He was quite ardent when it came to Christianity,’ Mr. Gyebi said, adding, ‘he understood the moral weight of leadership even as a student.’ This moral compass, Mr. Gyebi believes, shaped Dr. Boamah’s political style. ‘He didn’t talk big like some do. He was always lying low, never seeking attention,’ he stated.





Dr. Boamah’s legacy in Koforidua is tangible. According to Mr. Gyebi, his political influence helped transform key infrastructure in the region, including the main route leading to St. Joseph’s Hospital, which was upgraded to a first-class asphalt road. ‘He did a lot for Koforidua,’ Mr. Gyebi said. ‘And he never made noise about it. That’s leadership.’





For Mr. Gyebi, Dr. Boamah’s death is not just a national tragedy – it’s personal. ‘It’s a big blow to people like me,’ he said. ‘I’ve always believed that you don’t have to be rich to make an impact on society. He proved that.’





Reflecting on the divisiveness of Ghanaian politics, Mr. Gyebi lamented the tendency to view political opponents as enemies, noting; ‘Our politics is too polarised. I admire families like the Jinapos, where one sibling is NDC and the other is NPP, and they don’t quarrel. That’s how it should be.’





Though Dr. Boamah may have been groomed for higher office, Mr. Gyebi believes his modesty may have kept him from becoming a populist figure. ‘Such people don’t always become popular,’ he said. ‘But they change society in quiet, lasting ways.’





As Ghana mourns the loss of Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, voices like Mr. Gyebi’s remind the nation of the values that truly define leadership: humility, honesty, service, and a commitment to the public good.

