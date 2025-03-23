Tamale Technical University Welcomes Over 8,000 New Students at 7th Matriculation Ceremony



Tamale: The Tamale Technical University (TaTU) recently held its 7th matriculation ceremony, marking the commencement of academic journeys for 8,272 new students for the 2024/2025 academic year. The university, which received a total of 8,490 applications, successfully admitted students after a thorough selection process.





According to Ghana News Agency, the admission statistics revealed that 607 students, comprising 181 females and 426 males, were admitted into master’s programmes. The Bachelor of Technology Programmes saw the largest intake with 3,794 students, including 1,381 females and 2,413 males. A total of 364 students, consisting of 81 females and 283 males, were accepted into the Higher National Diploma Programmes.





The Diploma of Technology Programme included 2,115 new students, made up of 753 females and 1,362 males. Meanwhile, 1,336 students, with 433 females and 903 males, joined the Certificate of Technology Programme. The Allied Health Degree Access Programme admitted 56 students, of which 37 were females and 19 were males.





Professor Bashiru Saeed, Vice-Chancellor of TaTU, emphasized the growing interest in the university’s programmes and highlighted the increasing diversity among the student body. In his address, he urged the new students to adhere to the principles of their matriculation oath and familiarize themselves with the university’s regulations, reinforcing the idea that knowledge is a powerful tool.





He encouraged students to engage in learning and research to acquire skills necessary for addressing both local and global challenges through innovation and entrepreneurship. The Vice-Chancellor reiterated the university’s dedication to teaching, research, and community outreach to confront national issues such as sustainable development and social inequality.





Professor Saeed also announced a local scholarship programme aimed at assisting needy and talented students from surrounding communities by providing full tuition waivers. However, he expressed concerns about the university’s infrastructure, which has struggled to keep up with the growing student population and academic offerings.





He called upon alumni, staff, and the university community to contribute towards bridging the infrastructure gap, whether through financial support, expertise, or innovative ideas. The ceremony concluded with Alhaji Yakubu Iddrisu, Registrar at the University, administering the convocation oath to the new students.

