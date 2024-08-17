Tamale Technical University exhibits students’ products



The Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) Department of the Tamale Technical University (TaTU) has held its 16th annual exhibition of products made by students.

The exhibition, held at TaTU campus in Tamale, showcased the innovation of students of the Department as a way of promoting the consumption of locally made products.

It featured products like beverages, pastries, spices, leather wear and beads.

It was on the theme: ‘Greening the Future: Sustainable Innovations in Hospitality and Tourism’ and was attended by players and stakeholders in the tourism industry.

Staff members and students, who distinguished themselves, were honoured with certificates and citations for their dedication to the activities of the Department.

Professor Abdul-ziz Ibn Musah, Dean of Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology, speaking at the event, said the exhibition was a call to integrate sustainable practices into operations in the hospitality space.

He said the products exhibited showed students’ collaboration, hard

work, and creativity, adding each project signified innovative approaches to sustainable culinary practices.

He indicated that the efforts by the students were beyond academic exercises, which he said highlighted the prominence of interdisciplinary collaboration and the power of education in fostering a culture of sustainability.

He said the Department took part in the Africa Regional Conference on Education and Skills Development and secured second place for exhibiting a portable Renewable Power Generation and Management System.

Professor Bawa Yussif Adam, Dean of the Faculty of Applied Arts, TaTU, who spoke on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor of TaTU, said it was crucial to commit to practices that minimised the effects of bad environmental practices while maximinising socio-economic benefits from tourism and hospitality.

He said training students in the industry was resource intensive as it required investment in modern facilities, industry-standard equipment.

He added that TaTU was committed to providin

g students with education and necessities to equip them for the hospitality industry.

He called on stakeholders to complement the university’s efforts by providing financial support, scholarships, or equipment for the students.

Professor Conrad Wuleka Kuuder, a Lecturer at the Department of Ecotourism and Hospitality, University for Development Studies, encouraged students to embrace innovation, utilise recyclable materials and optimise energy efficient sources, which were features of environmentally friendly practices of hospitality.

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, Executive Director of Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA) Ghana, lauded TaTU for being consistent in displaying the ability of students in the tourism and hospitality business.

She urged the students to consider their arts as future businesses and attach responsibility and sense of ownership to them.

She advised them to be deliberate about entrepreneurship and exhibit efficiency to improve sustainable innovations in the industry.

S

ource: Ghana News Agency