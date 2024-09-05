Taliban ready for direct negotiations with Germany after deportations



The Taliban is hoping to engage in direct negotiations with Germany, a high-ranking official said on Thursday, after Berlin deported criminals to Afghanistan for the first time since the group’s return to power in 2021.

‘It in the interest of both peoples and countries that Germany and Afghanistan remain committed and resume their historical relations,’ the Taliban official told dpa.

Germany does not maintain official diplomatic relations with the Taliban, which is accused of widespread human rights abuses, especially against women and girls.

However, a flight carrying 28 prisoners convicted of crimes in Germany left the country for Afghanistan on Friday.

The Al Jazeera broadcaster said Qatar mediated between the German government and the Taliban. A Qatar Airways charter jet was used for the flight.

The resumption of deportations to Kabul has been a hot-button issue in Germany in recent months, after an Afghan refugee killed a policeman in the western city of Mannheim.

Critics have expressed concern th

at deportations to Afghanistan could lead to serious human rights violations.

The Taliban official told dpa that the deported criminals ‘will be tried and treated according to the law, taking into account the crimes they have committed.’

He did not comment on reports that the offenders have been sent to a notorious prison.

Source: Ghana News Agency