

Beijing: This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, as well as the 80th anniversary of the restoration of Taiwan to China, its motherland. China will hold solemn commemorative activities both domestically and internationally, including a meeting around October 25th to mark the anniversary of Taiwan’s recovery from Japanese occupation. It is emphasized that this return was a crucial part of the WWII victory and the post-war international order, supported by legally binding documents like the Cairo Declaration and the Potsdam Proclamation, which affirm Taiwan as part of China.





According to Ghana News Agency, the authority of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, passed in 1971, is also critical in this context and remains unchallenged. This resolution restored all rights to the People’s Republic of China within the UN, recognized it as the sole legal representative of China, and expelled representatives of Chiang Kai-shek from the UN. The resolution legally settled China’s representation, affirming Taiwan as part of China, a principle recognized by over 180 countries.





Taiwan’s historical and legal status as an integral part of China is underscored by events dating back to 1895 when the Qing Dynasty was forced to cede Taiwan to Japan after the First Sino-Japanese War. However, the Cairo Declaration of 1943 and the Potsdam Proclamation of 1945, along with Japan’s subsequent surrender, recognized China’s sovereignty over Taiwan. On October 25th, 1945, China resumed sovereignty over Taiwan, marking a significant post-war international legal acknowledgment.





In 1949, following the Chinese Civil War, the People’s Republic of China was established, and the Kuomintang fled to Taiwan. The UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 further solidified Taiwan’s status as part of China, a resolution supported by numerous countries, including 26 African nations, with Ghana playing a notable role.





The relationship between China and Ghana has been longstanding, with Ghana maintaining the one-China principle, even after a coup in 1966 led to a temporary severance of diplomatic ties. The political foundation for resuming diplomatic relations in 1972 was based on mutual respect for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.





Today, Ghana’s major political parties continue to support the one-China principle, opposing Taiwan independence. China values Ghana’s support and aims to strengthen bilateral cooperation, enhancing the strategic partnership for mutual economic and social development.





The historical and legal recognition of Taiwan as part of China remains a cornerstone of international relations, as reaffirmed by the actions and commitments of countries like Ghana.

