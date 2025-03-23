Science

Swesco Celebrates 66th Anniversary and Homecoming of Firstborns

Web DeskComments Off on Swesco Celebrates 66th Anniversary and Homecoming of Firstborns


Agona Swedru: The Swedru Secondary School (SWESCO), located in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, commemorated its 66th anniversary along with a homecoming event for its first alumni, known as ‘Piesies’.



According to Ghana News Agency, SWESCO holds the distinction of being the first secondary school established under the Ghana Education Trust (GET) by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. This initiative aimed to expand secondary education across the nation and enhance access to quality education for Ghanaians. The nickname ‘Piesie’ emerged as a tribute to the school’s pioneering status as the first GET secondary school.



GET’s mission was to create additional second-cycle institutions to accommodate the influx of students benefiting from Dr Nkrumah’s free Universal Primary Education programme initiated in 1951. The foundation stone for SWESCO was laid by Kojo Botsio, the then Minister of Trade and Industry, on June 28, 1958.



In an interview with the headmistress and alumna, Ms Golda Esi Andam, she remarked, “Homecomings are often nostalgic, bringing you fond memories of a place you used to be. It creates room for socializing and networking, comes with more benefits.” She emphasized that the staff and students were delighted to welcome back former students, fostering inspiration and motivation among current students.



Ms Andam recounted that the school opened on January 30, 1959, and was officially inaugurated on August 15, 1959, with an initial enrollment of 187 students. Presently, the school has a population of 4,208 students.



Dr Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, Chairman of the Board of Governors, assured that the board and management are committed to upholding excellence, moral integrity, and discipline among students to ensure they make a positive impact. She expressed gratitude to the SWESCO community for their continuous support in providing holistic and quality education over the past 66 years.



The event, led by Piesie Samuel Atta-Mensah, Global President of the Old Students Association and Managing Director of Citi FM, will include the handover of a teachers’ bungalow to enhance faculty presence on campus. This development aims to increase learning hours, maintain discipline, and provide better support for students.



The school’s legacy of producing notable alumni, such as Dr Mensa Otabil, John Kudalor, Dr Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, and Dr Evans Aggrey Darkoh, underscores its motto, ‘Semper cum Optimis,’ meaning ‘Always with the Best.’ SWESCO continues to be a beacon of educational excellence, offering diverse programs such as General Science, Visual Arts, Home Economics, Business, and General Arts.



The anniversary celebrations will culminate in a speech and prize-giving day, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for accessible quality education for all Ghanaians.

Web Desk

Related Articles
Science

St Clare’s Technical School graduates 38 students

Web Desk

The St Clare’s Technical Institute in Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality has held its 29th graduation ceremony for 38 trainees who have successfully completed their three-year courses of training.

They consisted of students from four different dep…
Science

Ampatano M/A Basic School appeals for classroom blocks

Web Desk

Ampatano M/A Basic School, in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region, has appealed to authorities for new classroom blocks, to ensure conducive teaching and learning environment for pupils.

Mr Francis Ackah, the Headmaster, said the schoo…
Science

320 pupils excel at 2024 UCMAS arithmetic competition

Web Desk

Some 320 pupils have emerged winners at the 2024 edition of the Universal Concept of Mental Arithmetic System (UCMAS) competition held at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Kasoa, Central Region.

The pupils, between the ages of 4 to 14, won out of th…