Swesco Celebrates 66th Anniversary and Homecoming of Firstborns



Agona Swedru: The Swedru Secondary School (SWESCO), located in Agona Swedru in the Central Region, commemorated its 66th anniversary along with a homecoming event for its first alumni, known as ‘Piesies’.





According to Ghana News Agency, SWESCO holds the distinction of being the first secondary school established under the Ghana Education Trust (GET) by Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah. This initiative aimed to expand secondary education across the nation and enhance access to quality education for Ghanaians. The nickname ‘Piesie’ emerged as a tribute to the school’s pioneering status as the first GET secondary school.





GET’s mission was to create additional second-cycle institutions to accommodate the influx of students benefiting from Dr Nkrumah’s free Universal Primary Education programme initiated in 1951. The foundation stone for SWESCO was laid by Kojo Botsio, the then Minister of Trade and Industry, on June 28, 1958.





In an interview with the headmistress and alumna, Ms Golda Esi Andam, she remarked, “Homecomings are often nostalgic, bringing you fond memories of a place you used to be. It creates room for socializing and networking, comes with more benefits.” She emphasized that the staff and students were delighted to welcome back former students, fostering inspiration and motivation among current students.





Ms Andam recounted that the school opened on January 30, 1959, and was officially inaugurated on August 15, 1959, with an initial enrollment of 187 students. Presently, the school has a population of 4,208 students.





Dr Elizabeth Wyns-Dogbe, Chairman of the Board of Governors, assured that the board and management are committed to upholding excellence, moral integrity, and discipline among students to ensure they make a positive impact. She expressed gratitude to the SWESCO community for their continuous support in providing holistic and quality education over the past 66 years.





The event, led by Piesie Samuel Atta-Mensah, Global President of the Old Students Association and Managing Director of Citi FM, will include the handover of a teachers’ bungalow to enhance faculty presence on campus. This development aims to increase learning hours, maintain discipline, and provide better support for students.





The school’s legacy of producing notable alumni, such as Dr Mensa Otabil, John Kudalor, Dr Anthony Oteng-Gyasi, and Dr Evans Aggrey Darkoh, underscores its motto, ‘Semper cum Optimis,’ meaning ‘Always with the Best.’ SWESCO continues to be a beacon of educational excellence, offering diverse programs such as General Science, Visual Arts, Home Economics, Business, and General Arts.





The anniversary celebrations will culminate in a speech and prize-giving day, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s vision for accessible quality education for all Ghanaians.

