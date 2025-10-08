Supreme Court Justice Calls for Legal Education Overhaul to Safeguard Democracy



Accra: Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, a Supreme Court Judge, has called for a comprehensive redefinition of legal education in Ghana, arguing that the current model is inadequate for preparing lawyers to meet contemporary democratic challenges and protect constitutional governance. Justice Gaewu said this during the launch of the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Ghana School of Law Millennium Class of 2000 on Monday, where he spoke on the theme: ‘Redefining Legal Education for Enhanced Democracy for the Next Generation.’





According to Ghana News Agency, Justice Gaewu highlighted that democratic norms worldwide are eroding, with judicial independence under threat due to disinformation and misinformation in public discourse and the subordination of the rule of law to political expediency. He pointed out that the current model of legal education in Ghana is centered on technical proficiency, such as case law, statutes, and procedural rules, which are vital but insufficient for addressing these challenges.





Justice Gaewu emphasized the need for lawyers who are not only legal technicians but also civic leaders, critical thinkers, ethical actors, and empathetic advocates. He stated that the role of the legal profession extends beyond interpreting laws to safeguarding democratic institutions, amplifying marginalized voices, and upholding justice in its most inclusive sense. He urged legal educators and practitioners to reconsider the purpose of legal training by asking, ‘What kind of lawyers does democracy need today?’





He proposed four pillars for reformed legal education: democratic literacy, access to justice and public interest law, interdisciplinary approaches, and ethical and moral reasoning. Justice Gaewu explained that law schools should teach students the foundational principles of democratic governance across the curriculum and that students must understand how laws shape and are shaped by social power and political structures.





He advocated for clinics, legal aid projects, and pro bono work to be core experiences in the curriculum, emphasizing their importance in enhancing access to justice delivery. Regarding interdisciplinary approaches, he noted that tomorrow’s legal minds must be fluent in various fields such as economics, political science, technology, environmental science, and history, as they will face complex issues like AI and privacy, climate change justice, and global inequality.





Justice Gaewu also stressed the importance of ethical and moral reasoning in the legal fraternity, encouraging practitioners to cultivate knowledge and wisdom, and to elevate character and integrity alongside intellect in legal education. He concluded by stating that democracy relies on guardians-those who understand the law, believe in justice, and are brave enough to act when others remain silent, with legal education serving as the seedbed for nurturing such guardians.





Ms. Isabel Boaten, President of Greater Accra Bar Endorses and a member of the Millennium Class, supported Justice Gaewu’s call by noting the importance of lawyers’ voices in pursuing democratic development. She emphasized that legal education must recognize Ghana’s role in a near-trillion-dollar global industry and its place in a multipolar world, where technology and AI enhance global competition. She highlighted the privilege of lawyers in academia, the bench, private practice, and corporate counsel to contribute to the redefinition of legal education in Ghana.

