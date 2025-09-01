SUMA Supports Female Inmates at Tamale Central Prisons with Essential Donations



Tamale: The Susana Wesley Mission Auxiliary (SUMA) of the Methodist Church has extended a helping hand to female inmates at the Tamale Central Prisons by donating a variety of essential items aimed at improving their welfare.





According to Ghana News Agency, the items donated by SUMA included four packs of toilet rolls, two boxes of soap, five packs of drinks, two boxes of sanitary pads, two boxes of biscuits, one box of sachet milk, one box of Pepsodent, and three boxes of toothbrushes. This gesture is part of SUMA’s outreach mission, which seeks to demonstrate God’s love to vulnerable groups within society.





Madam Grace Quainoo, President of SUMA, led the delegation that presented the items to prison authorities. She emphasized that the initiative aligns with the Christian duty to visit and encourage those in prison, as instructed by scripture. Quoting Matthew 25:43, she highlighted that one of the criteria for divine judgment is how believers support the less privileged, including prisoners.





During the visit, Madam Quainoo encouraged inmates to view their time in prison not as a reflection of being the worst sinners but as part of a divine plan for their lives. She urged them to maintain faithfulness and adhere to the law, reassuring them that God has good plans for their future.





The SUMA team also engaged in fellowship with the inmates through worship, prayer, and thanksgiving before officially handing over the donations. The items were received by Assistant Superintendent of Prisons (ASP) Madam Rosemary Afipungu, who serves as the Religious Affairs Officer in charge of the Female Prisons. She expressed gratitude to SUMA for their generous support.

