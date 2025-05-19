Stakeholders Urged to Prioritise Boy Child Growth Through Holistic Approach



Accra: The Haatso Area of the Church of Pentecost (COP) Men’s Ministry (PEMEM) and the School Outreach Ministry of COP have commemorated this year’s International Day for the Boy Child with a strong appeal to stakeholders to pay closer attention to the holistic development of boys. The event, themed ‘Unleashing the Boy Child through Holistic Development,’ aimed to address the growing disparity in education and value formation between boys and girls.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Emmanuel Tachie-Obeng, Haatso Area PEMEM Secretary, emphasised the urgency of focusing on boys’ development, noting a concerning trend in educational participation. “As of today, 73 per cent of girls are in school, compared to 69 per cent of boys, and the number keeps declining each year,” he stated. He explained that the Church of Pentecost has initiated efforts through the Men’s Ministry and the Schools Outreach Ministry to promote the growth and education of the boy child.





Dr. Obeng highlighted that while advocacy for the girl child had made significant strides, boys were increasingly falling behind in key developmental areas, both academically and socially. He pointed out that in many homes, girls are involved in chores that instill discipline and responsibility, whereas boys are often left playing or roaming, which doesn’t prepare them for future responsibilities. Quoting Proverbs 22:6, he stressed the importance of raising boys with biblical and kingdom values.





The Area Secretary called on parents, educators, and religious institutions to involve boys more intentionally in domestic responsibilities, academic efforts, and moral upbringing. Dr. Emmanuel K. Aidoo, Faithful Giants Coordinator, Haatso Area, reiterated the need to adopt a holistic approach to raising the boy child, urging stakeholders to prioritise their physical, emotional, spiritual, and academic well-being.





Dr. Aidoo highlighted the importance of shaping boys into well-rounded individuals using biblical principles, explaining that true development encompasses every aspect of life. He noted that societal neglect of the boy child’s development and the influence of harmful peer pressure and digital distractions contribute to the imbalance. He stressed the need to teach boys to manage their time, balance work and play, and avoid unhealthy screen time habits.





He also urged boys to adopt good hygiene practices, engage in physical exercise, and avoid social vices such as smoking and idleness. “It is not enough to attend school; boys must aim for excellence, seek understanding, and participate fully in class activities,” he advised.

