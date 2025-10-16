Squawka’s Analysis of Premier League Clubs by Post-International Break Records

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squawka today released a data-led analysis that dives into how Premier League clubs perform in their first league match immediately after international breaks (from October 2020 to present), revealing Manchester City and Liverpool as the standout performers over the last five years, while Everton sit bottom of the table.

Key Findings

As the Premier League returns, Squawka has analysed how every club performs immediately after an international break, revealing some fascinating trends for your readers.

Our research shows Manchester City and Liverpool dominate after international duty, while Everton and Crystal Palace struggle to get going once the break ends.

Liverpool have won four straight post-international break fixtures, the longest winning run in the league.

Manchester City have lost just once in 17 such matches.

Manchester United are winless in their last three… and travel to Anfield on Sunday.

Arsenal are on a three-game winning streak since losing at Bournemouth in October 2024.

Aston Villa are unbeaten in 10 post-break matches since the 2022 World Cup.

Everton have won only once in their last 11. They visit City this Saturday.

Crystal Palace are winless in nine – the worst streak in the league.

Methodology

Rankings are based purely on the first league match immediately following each international break from October 2020 to the present.

from to the present. Teams reflect the 2025/26 Premier League cohort ; for clubs promoted during the window (e.g., Sunderland ), results from relevant seasons in the EFL (League One/Championship) are included to reflect the same post-break fixture type.

; for clubs promoted during the window (e.g., ), results from relevant seasons in the (League One/Championship) are included to reflect the same post-break fixture type. Summary metrics include: Played, Won, Drawn, Lost, Goals For/Against, Goal Difference, and Points accrued in those fixtures.

accrued in those fixtures. Data source: Squawka

Comment

“Post-international fixtures are a litmus test for squad depth and coaching preparation. Clubs that manage travel, recovery and reintegration best tend to start fast once domestic football resumes,” said Tom Dutton, Head of Content, Squawka. “Our ranking highlights the patterns fans intuitively feel; but with the context of five seasons’ worth of data to separate trend from noise.”

Read the Full Analysis

View the complete analysis on Squawka: Premier League clubs ranked: Post-international break records.

