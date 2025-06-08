Sports Minister Initiates Consultations in UK for Borteyman Sports Complex Transformation



London: Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, has embarked on a working visit to the United Kingdom to discuss long-term solutions and commercial viability for Ghana’s sports infrastructure. Key among these infrastructures is the country’s only multipurpose sports facility, the Borteyman Sports Complex.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Borteyman Sports Complex, which is the first of its kind in Ghana, boasts a 1,000-seater Olympic-size swimming pool, a 10-lane competition swimming pool, an eight-lane warm-up swimming pool, a Sports Hall capable of seating 1,000 spectators, a 500-seater dome, and a 1,000-seater Centre Court, among other features.

During his visit to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, Mr. Iddie Adams noted that plans are underway to transform the Borteyman Sports Complex into a Sport-Event-Edu hub. This plan contradicts the previous government’s unsuccessful attempt to convert the complex into a sports university. The Minister emphasized the need to adapt computerize

d maintenance management systems to address the challenges faced by public sports venues.

He highlighted that the transformational plan would not only benefit Ghana but also eliminate the cyclical underutilization and high maintenance backlog that have plagued many sports venues across Africa. The Ministry for Sports and Recreation is collaborating with stakeholders to develop a comprehensive roadmap for the future of sports infrastructure in Ghana, aiming for facilities that are not only fit-for-purpose but also fit for progress.

As part of the ongoing engagements, the Minister is in discussions with Greenwich Leisure Limited, operators of the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, and International Venue Management. These entities are offering advisory and potential interim operational solutions for Ghana’s facilities.