Special Operations Team Enhances Security Patrols in Bole and Surrounding Areas



Accra: The Special Operations Team of the Ghana Police Service has successfully carried out a series of patrols and community engagements within Bole and its surrounding communities in the Savanna Region. This initiative is part of broader efforts to enforce the curfew and maintain peace in the area.





According to Ghana News Agency, on September 5, 2025, 89 personnel were deployed for night patrols across Bole Township and its border communities. The patrols, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bawa Jalil, focused on visibility, crime deterrence, and swift response to emerging threats. During the exercise, an unidentified rider abandoned a black Scutta mini motorbike (Reg. No. MS 233-225) at the New Hospital Bangalores area and fled upon seeing the police. The motorbike has been retrieved and lodged at the Bole District Police Command while investigations continue. The statement noted that all communities visited were calm and orderly, and the presence of the patrol teams continues to build public confidence and promote adherence to law and order.





On September 6, 2025, the team conducted a strategic community engagement patrol, interacting with residents, market women, vendors, business operators, and opinion leaders. The exercise aimed to gather feedback on curfew enforcement and its impact on daily life. Community members acknowledged the improved security and peaceful coexistence under police watch, with no reports of violence or conflict. However, they expressed concerns over the negative economic and social effects of the curfew, especially on evening trading activities.





The Chief Imam of Bole and his elders commended the professionalism and discipline of the officers during an official engagement with the team. He appealed for a review of the curfew, citing its disruption of religious activities, particularly dawn and evening prayers. The Ghana Police Service assured the public of its continued commitment to maintaining peace, protecting lives and property, and fostering strong partnerships with all stakeholders. Feedback gathered will guide future recommendations regarding curfew enforcement in the Bole jurisdiction, the statement said.

