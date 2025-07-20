Speaker Bagbin’s Lighthearted Stories Ease Tensions in Parliament



Accra: Speaker Alban Bagbin’s charismatic leadership and eye-catching stories on the floor of Parliament are worthy of commendation, as they provide comic relief amid rising tensions in the Chamber, causing legislators to break into laughter.





According to Ghana News Agency, while emotions ran high among MPs from both sides of the House during discussions on the vacancy of the Akwatia parliamentary seat, Mr. Bagbin intermittently narrated interesting life scenarios, leading MPs to reel with laughter and temporarily forget the serious matters at hand. In a move to support his point that an individual’s death must be corroborated with tangible evidence, Mr. Bagbin shared a story about a man who falsely declared another man dead to marry his wife. The unexpected twist of the supposedly deceased man reappearing sparked laughter across the House.





In another humorous anecdote, Mr. Bagbin highlighted the lack of concern for MPs’ welfare, pointing out that constituents often jostle to replace a deceased legislator even before their burial. He humorously recalled an incident in the Fomena constituency where aspirants wore campaign T-shirts to the funeral of a late MP, adding that he warned his constituents against such behavior at his own funeral, which drew more laughter and cheers.





On a more serious note, Speaker Bagbin clarified that Parliament had yet to receive formal communication from the bereaved family of the late Akwatia MP, Ernest Yaw Kumi, announcing his death. He emphasized the need for evidence to authenticate the legislator’s death before any formal steps could be taken. Mr. Bagbin stressed that the Clerk to Parliament must receive evidence before issuing a letter to the Electoral Commission.





The Speaker’s remarks followed Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga’s inquiry about the official communication regarding Ernest Yaw Kumi’s death, initially announced by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin on July 7, 2025. Mr. Bagbin ruled that the Minority Leader’s announcement was premature, citing Article 112 clause five of the 1992 Constitution, which outlines the protocol for notifying the Electoral Commission and scheduling a by-election.





Meanwhile, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin led his caucus in a walkout to protest against what they perceived as emotional insensitivity from the Majority Leader, who insisted on the vacancy of the Akwatia parliamentary seat. Ernest Yaw Kumi passed away on July 7, 2025, after a short illness.

