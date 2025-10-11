Sonrise Interact Club Transforms Ho Teaching Hospital’s Paediatric Seminar Room



According to ghana news agency:ccording to Ghana News Agency, the initiative, valued at GHS50,000, has transformed the facility into a modern and fully functional learning and meeting space for healthcare professionals.





At a brief presentation ceremony, Mr. Joseph Dzameshie, the Head of Sonrise Christian High School and Deputy Governor of the Rotary Club of Ho, commended the students for their leadership and civic responsibility. He highlighted that the project exemplifies the power of youth involvement in addressing community needs and aligns with the Rotary principle of service above self.





The upgraded seminar room now includes a 50-inch flat-screen television, a Lenovo laptop, an air conditioner, a mini conference table, 40 conference chairs, an MTN router, and new curtains. The room has also been repainted and redesigned to enhance its ambience and functionality. Mr. Dzameshie explained that the Interact Club undertook this project as part of their annual community service initiative to improve healthcare and education within the Ho Municipality.





Dr. Emmanuel Kasu, Director of Medical Services at Ho Teaching Hospital, expressed profound gratitude to the students and the Rotary family for their support. He noted that the refurbished space would significantly enhance the hospital’s capacity for medical training, seminars, and research, benefiting both staff and students.





Dr. Selorm Tsrakasu, Head of the Paediatric and Child Health Sub-BMC, praised the donation as a demonstration of compassion and vision from the next generation of leaders. He encouraged other youth groups to follow the example set by the Interact Club. The Sub-BMC Administrator, Mr. Emmanuel Gablah, also commended the initiative, emphasizing that the refurbishment would improve productivity and service delivery within the hospital.





Officials from the Hospital, including members of the Paediatric and Child Health Department, expressed appreciation for the school’s contribution to the hospital’s development. Mr. Dzameshie emphasized that community engagement remains a key part of Sonrise Christian High School’s educational philosophy, advocating for education that shapes responsible citizens who actively contribute to national development. He also encouraged other educational institutions to identify community needs and find creative ways to support them.





The Interact Club’s gesture underscores the value of collaboration between educational institutions and healthcare providers in promoting sustainable community development.

